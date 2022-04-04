Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.327 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $26.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HENKY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($87.91) to €75.00 ($82.42) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($83.52) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($95.60) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

