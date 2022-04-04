Graypoint LLC Sells 287 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Graypoint LLC cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth $2,912,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CDW by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in CDW by 56.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in CDW by 11.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.86.

CDW opened at $177.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $162.47 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.