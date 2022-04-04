Graypoint LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after acquiring an additional 166,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,663,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock opened at $328.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $331.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.36.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.