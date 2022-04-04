Graypoint LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 443,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 82,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

