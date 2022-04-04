Graypoint LLC Buys 45 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $330.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $318.55 and a one year high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

