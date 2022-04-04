Graypoint LLC Buys 234 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Shares of PLD opened at $165.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.76 and a 52-week high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

