StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COMM. Evercore ISI lowered CommScope from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.45.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.69 on Thursday. CommScope has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.63.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $41,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in CommScope by 1,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,050,000 after buying an additional 2,836,141 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,054,000 after buying an additional 2,175,706 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,982,000 after buying an additional 2,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $19,925,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

