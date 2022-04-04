Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $234,743,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after acquiring an additional 822,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $182.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

