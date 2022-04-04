CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.77.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $239.82 on Thursday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 40,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,203,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.