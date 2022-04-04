Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.80.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $138.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.33. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $103.80 and a 1 year high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $165,018,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $44,935,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 343,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,337 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

