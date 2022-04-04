Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 74 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $46,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $233.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

