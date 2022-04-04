Graypoint LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $171.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.35 and its 200 day moving average is $161.62. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.45 and a 12 month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.