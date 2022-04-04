Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

