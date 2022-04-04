$0.52 EPS Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. STAG Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

STAG stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,632 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 28.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $477,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

