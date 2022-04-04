Graypoint LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,007 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,860,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,457,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,441 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,192,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,874 shares during the period.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $47.97.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

