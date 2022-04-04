Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 21,215 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,186,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $18,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 50,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 114,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

FENY stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

