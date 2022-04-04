First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $32,795,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,326,000 after acquiring an additional 493,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

