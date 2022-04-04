Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $314.95.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $234.81 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.94.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Snowflake by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,143,000 after purchasing an additional 272,536 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Snowflake by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

