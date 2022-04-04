National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,157 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 122,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF opened at $130.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.20 and its 200-day moving average is $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.76.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.