Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company's stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $60.77 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $39.86 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.44.

Scientific Games ( NASDAQ:SGMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $342,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

