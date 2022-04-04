Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.67.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $148.84 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

