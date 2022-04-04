StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBNY. Stephens upped their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $379.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $289.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $216.00 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.99 and a 200-day moving average of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $599,227,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,605,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after buying an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,492,000 after acquiring an additional 423,228 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

