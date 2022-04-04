StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.50. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $313.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 97.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,748,000 after buying an additional 1,412,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 101.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,332 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 64.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 415,242 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 257,790 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,843,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.