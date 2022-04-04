Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.11.

SIMO opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $58.86 and a 1-year high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

