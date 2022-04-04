BOOM (BOOM) Price Up 0.4% This Week

BOOM (BOOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. BOOM has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $74,954.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00037840 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00108354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,008,144 coins and its circulating supply is 777,977,411 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

