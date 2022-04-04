First Advantage (NYSE:FA) & TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Head-To-Head Review

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) and TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Advantage and TuanChe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $712.29 million 4.34 $16.05 million N/A N/A TuanChe $50.61 million 0.81 -$24.99 million ($0.70) -2.93

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than TuanChe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Advantage and TuanChe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 0 8 0 3.00 TuanChe 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Advantage presently has a consensus price target of $24.36, suggesting a potential upside of 20.40%. Given First Advantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than TuanChe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of TuanChe shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and TuanChe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage N/A N/A N/A TuanChe -19.27% -31.01% -19.02%

Summary

First Advantage beats TuanChe on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Advantage Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products. It also post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

TuanChe Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. It also provides virtual dealership services by connecting automakers and franchised dealerships with secondary dealers by providing a suite of services traditionally undertaken by franchised dealerships without setting up permanent physical presence. In addition, the company offers business and technical support, and consulting services. As of December 31, 2020, the company organized 499 auto shows in 172 cities across China. TuanChe Limited has a strategic partnership with Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Group Co., Ltd. to jointly establish a one-stop retail experience that combines home decoration products and automotive services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

