Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,556 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.3% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $309.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

