StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.53.

CIEN opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $170,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,363 shares of company stock worth $1,445,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

