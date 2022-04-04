$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.02. Points International reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Points International in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

PCOM stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. Points International has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

