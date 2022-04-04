Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.32. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

DVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $442,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,553,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 91,832 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

