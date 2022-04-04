Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) & GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Head-To-Head Review

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.52, indicating that its stock price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and GlassBridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus price target of $387.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.64%. Given Virtus Investment Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Virtus Investment Partners is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and GlassBridge Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners $979.23 million 1.84 $208.13 million $26.05 9.20 GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 6.66 $29.00 million ($1,528.72) -0.02

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises. GlassBridge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtus Investment Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners 21.25% 36.02% 7.60% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A 435.77% 62.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtus Investment Partners (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

About GlassBridge Enterprises (Get Rating)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

