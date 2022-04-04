AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.98 on Monday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

