W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.28.

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $67.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 41.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,019,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.