W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.28.

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $67.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 41.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,019,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

