CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CBZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBZ stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.73. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $382,544.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,744,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,108,000 after purchasing an additional 331,312 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,816,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,730,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after buying an additional 63,713 shares during the last quarter.

CBIZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.