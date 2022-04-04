Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $105.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $224,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $44,698,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 381,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $91.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.33. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

