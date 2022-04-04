Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $18.97 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.86% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $18,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $65.16 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13.

