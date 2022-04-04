Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. Cameco has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

