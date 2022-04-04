Zealium Market Capitalization Achieves $16,456.40 (NZL)

Zealium (NZL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $16,456.40 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002396 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,826,574 coins and its circulating supply is 17,826,574 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.