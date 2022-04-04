JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $224.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.
Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $209.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.02. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $132.99 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
