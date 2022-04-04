JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $224.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $209.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.02. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $132.99 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

