Vontier (NYSE:VNT) PT Lowered to $40.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Argus lowered their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

NYSE:VNT opened at $25.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24. Vontier has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 3.2% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 609.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 206,012 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 47.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Vontier by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 666,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 96,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 59,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

