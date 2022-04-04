Wolfe Research Lowers Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) to Market Perform

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

DCT stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.27 and a beta of -0.43.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,347,000 after purchasing an additional 412,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,953,000 after acquiring an additional 426,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,925,000 after acquiring an additional 65,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 707,747 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,435 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

