JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $154.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage stock opened at $144.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.14. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $87.06 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Life Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.