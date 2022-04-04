nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.
NCNO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.
NASDAQ NCNO opened at $46.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. nCino has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,919,000 after buying an additional 35,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in nCino by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after buying an additional 769,036 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after buying an additional 1,324,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in nCino by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after buying an additional 270,317 shares in the last quarter.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
