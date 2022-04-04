nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.

NCNO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Get nCino alerts:

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $46.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. nCino has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,919,000 after buying an additional 35,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in nCino by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after buying an additional 769,036 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after buying an additional 1,324,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in nCino by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after buying an additional 270,317 shares in the last quarter.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.