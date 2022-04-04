Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. Avantor has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,637 shares of company stock valued at $619,680. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.