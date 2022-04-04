Harvest Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 68,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV opened at $8.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

