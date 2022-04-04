Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $80.18 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.