Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 58,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 159,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $288.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $253.65 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

