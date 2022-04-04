Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Cut to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Noble Financial cut Motorsport Games from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorsport Games presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96.

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.66). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 219.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorsport Games will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 66,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after buying an additional 75,095 shares during the period. 15.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

