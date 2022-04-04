Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 7,839 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $20,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $66.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.46.

