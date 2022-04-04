Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $130.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

